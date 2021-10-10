Watch
Sports

Actions

Colorado College takes St. Lawrence to Overtime

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA/ Briana Aldridge
Colorado College vs. St. Lawrence at the end of the first period <br/>
Colorado College take St. Lawrence to Overtime
Posted at 12:51 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 14:51:17-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College looked to bounce back from its season opener where they fell 2-1 to St. Lawrence. Saturday the Tigers were able to force a draw courtesy of Jack Millar, his first goal of the season.

The theme was defense as the game remained scoreless for both teams until the third period. Tigers goalies, Dominic Basse was a brick wall recording
27 saves.

The excitement fueled in the third period when Saint's Luc Salem fired a shot from the right circle for a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers outshot the Saints, 19-7 in the third period and overtime. Millar's wrist shot over Emil Zetterquist's glove at the 11:57 mark saved the Tigers from back-to-back losses and forced a draw, 1-1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards