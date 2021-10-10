Colorado College takes St. Lawrence to Overtime

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College looked to bounce back from its season opener where they fell 2-1 to St. Lawrence. Saturday the Tigers were able to force a draw courtesy of Jack Millar, his first goal of the season.

The theme was defense as the game remained scoreless for both teams until the third period. Tigers goalies, Dominic Basse was a brick wall recording

27 saves.

The excitement fueled in the third period when Saint's Luc Salem fired a shot from the right circle for a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers outshot the Saints, 19-7 in the third period and overtime. Millar's wrist shot over Emil Zetterquist's glove at the 11:57 mark saved the Tigers from back-to-back losses and forced a draw, 1-1.