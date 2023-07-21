Colorado College men's basketball to represent Team USA in Chile

Colorado College Men's Basketball has a big opportunity coming up this week as six members of the Tigers team were selected to represent our country in the FIBA 3x3 Nations League in Chile. There the team will have a chance to compete against five other countries and represent Colorado College on a global stage.

Colorado College Head Coach, Jeff Conarroe will serve as an assistant coach for the USA team under Sydney Johnson, who was the head coach at Princeton from 2007-11 and Fairfield from 2011-19.

"It's funny because the coaches can't coach once the game starts in 3x3, so the players have to coach themselves and learn how to communicate and lead and make decisions," Conarroe said. "I think it's going to help us in countless ways as we pursue championships moving forward."

The six players from Colorado College are rising senior Trey Crawford, rising juniors Devin Philio, Adrian Price and Scott Ruegg, and rising sophomores Dinari Boykin and Asher Nofziger.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, I'm super excited" Ruegg said.

His teammates echoed that sentiment.

"Playing for Team USA has always been something I dreamed about as a kid, so actually being here in a room full of people and about to go do it is kind of a surreal moment," Price added.

The team will hop on a flight to Chile on Friday and will compete there until the end of July.