Colorado College hockey unveils updates at Ed Robson Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you haven't been to the intersection of Nevada & Dale in Colorado Springs, you are missing out.

The brand new Ed Robson Arena, the future home of the Colorado College hockey team, is nearly finished and on Tuesday News 5 Sports got a sneak peak inside.

The ice & CC logos in Robson Arena were just laid down this week as the finishes touches are being put in place over the nex month.

"You envision it being a tough place to play for opponents," said Colorado College hockey head coach Kris Mayotte. "I think that is what gets our guys excited and certainly gets our staffed excited."

Mayotte has not let his team check out their new home until everything is done and finished.

"You can find any room you walk into has a 'wow' factor to it," added Mayotte, whose favorite feature of the new arena is the pitch of the stands. "I think just envisioning the game night atmosphere here and what that is going to bring to our community is number 1."

The Tigers will host a ribbon cutting on September 18th, with the first home game set for October 8th against St. Lawrence.