Colorado College hockey to host Air Force in exhibition game

COLORADO SPRINGS — Get ready Colorado Springs college hockey fans, the battle for the Pikes Peak trophy is back on.

On Tuesday, Colorado College & Air Force hockey announced that the two teams will play an exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. at CC’s brand new Ed Robson Arena.

The game will mark the first competition in the Tigers new on-campus venue.

“It will be a great day for college hockey in Colorado Springs as we open our brand new, state-of-the-art arena against Air Force,” said CC head coach Kris Mayotte. “Our team can’t wait to play a game on campus for the first time and will be looking forward to lining up against a team wearing a different jersey.”

“We are excited and thrilled to be a part of the first game ever played at Robson Arena,” added Air Force head coach Frank Serratore. “A quirk of fate enabled this to happen but I think it is fitting the first game for the Tigers at Robson Arena be played against their crosstown rival.”

For Colorado College hockey season-ticket holders, the exhibition game is included in the 2021-22 CC season-ticket package. More ticket information will be available at a later date.

Following the exhibition game, Air Force will open the season at Michigan State, Oct. 8-9, in East Lansing, Mich, and will open the season at home on Friday, Oct. 15th against Denver.

For Colorado College, they will play their inaugural Ed Robson Arena game vs. St. Lawrence on Friday, October 8.