Colorado College hockey series postponed due to COVID-19

Hans Pennink/AP
Colorado head coach Kris Mayotte instructs his players against the Union during an NCAA hockey game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Schenectady, N.Y. The game ended in a 3-3 tie. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jan 12, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday night, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced that Colorado College hockey's weekend series with Western Michigan has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Tigers program.

The series was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15, at CC’s Ed Robson Arena.

The series has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, at Robson Arena. Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. MT and will be televised on AT&T SportsNets, while Saturday’s contest will have a 6:00 p.m. MT puck drop.

Additionally, due to multiple schedule changes related to COVID-19 protocols throughout the conference, Colorado College’s series at North Dakota, originally scheduled for Feb. 4-5, has been moved to Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

