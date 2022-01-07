Colorado College hockey dealing with COVID-19 issues to start the new year

COLORADO SPRINGS — The COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spread throughout the United States, canceling & postponing sporting events due to outbreaks within teams.

The Colorado College hockey team is dealing with those same issues as they re-start their season in 2022.

The Tigers will be without three players in their series at Miami (Ohio) on Friday night, per head coach Kris Mayotte.

The team is also dealing with COVID-19 vaccine concerns.

According to story from the Gazette, sixteen players from the hockey are reluctant to get the booster shot.

Earlier this week, Colorado College announced that all eligible & fully vaccinated students and staff will be required to get the booster shot.

Head coach Kris Mayotte addressed the report in his weekly media availability explaining that is it everyone's personal decision to get vaccinated and that his players are 'smart people' when it comes to their vaccine concerns.

"Our guys are trying to do the best for themselves and they have a decision to make," explained Mayotte, who admitted he isn't a doctor, but got the booster shot for personal reasons. "The policy is you have to get a booster to be here for the second semester and I don't envy that decision for our guys. I think it's a tough decision to make, but sometimes that's life and we're trying to inform them and educate them the best we can."

CC kicks off their series with Miami on Friday night at 5 p.m. local time, with Game 2 on Saturday at 3 p.m. local time.