Colorado College ends 2021 with a series split against Arizona State

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College hockey team wraps 2021 with non-conference games at Ed Robson Arena against Arizona State.

Friday, the Sun Devils' Ty Murchison scored two goals while Ben Kraws had 23 saves to give Arizona State the 5-2 win.

Saturday, things looked to be going the wrong direction for the Tigers as Arizona's Colin Theisen scored the opening goal just 79 seconds into the game.

It was 14:23 into the first period where the Tigers got a change in luck, courtesy of Brian Hawkinson.

The second period was chaos for the Sun Devils as the Tigers scored two consecutive goals to open the second half of the game.

Saturday, Hunter McKown, Tyler Coffey, and Stanley Cooley had a goal, and an assist as Colorado College defeated Arizona State, 4-2.

Dominic Basse finished with 27 saves.