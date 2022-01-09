Colorado College completes sweep with come-from-behind win over Miami University

OXFORD, OH — The first sweep of the season finally happened for Kris Mayotte and the CC Tigers this weekend in Oxford, Ohio.

Ray Christy scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and added an assist as Colorado College completed a weekend sweep over Miami University with a 4-3 victory Saturday night at Steve Cady Arena.

“I couldn’t be happier for Ray,” head coach Kris Mayotte said. “He went out of the lineup with an injury against Duluth, but went home for the break with a plan to play this weekend. To see him take advantage of it was obviously a great moment for him and our team.”

The Tigers, who posted their first road sweep of an NCHC opponent since Nov. 15-16, 2019, gutted out their third league win of the season despite not having three forwards available for the final 25 minutes.

“It felt good to get the sweep,” Mayotte said. “We didn’t make it easy on ourselves. We were still trying to play last night’s game. This game was different, but our guys came to battle.

“We played second half of the game with 10 forwards and our guys found a way to stick with it and come back.”

Colorado College returns home to host No. 3 Western Michigan next weekend, Jan. 14-15.

