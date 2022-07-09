MONTREAL — Colorado Avalanche's Joe Sakic was named the 2021-2022 winner of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award Thursday.

The award is given based the votes of NHL Club general managers, a panel of NHL executives and media members following the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sakic received 109 total voting points. He was named on 29 of 42 ballots, including 16 first-place votes, according to the Avs.

Julian BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning came in second with 87 total voting points, followed by the New York Rangers' Chris Drury with 53 points.

This was Sakic's first year as a finalist for the award. Under his direction, the Avs clinched the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001.