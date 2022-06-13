Colorado Avalanche to take on Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Finals

DENVER — It’s been determined. The Colorado Avalanche will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Game 1 will be held at Ball Arena Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Colorado returned to practice Thursday as they prepare to ramp up the intensity to take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.

Game 2 will be Saturday, June 18; Game 3 is Monday, June 20; and Game 4 is Wednesday, June 22. If needed, Games 5 and 6 will take place Friday, June 24, and Sunday, June 26, respectively.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar was mum on whether Darcy Kuemper or Pavel Francouz would be in starter in net for Game 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

