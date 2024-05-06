Colorado Avalanche to face rival Dallas Stars in second-round series: Here's the schedule

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Dallas Stars in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after Dallas beat the defending-champion Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of their first-round series Sunday night.

Game 1 of the series is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. MT in Dallas.

The Avs last played April 30, when they beat the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of their opening-round series to advance.

Colorado and Dallas have squared off several times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the franchises relocated in the 1990s. Most recently, the Stars beat the Avs in seven games in the second round of the 2020 postseason.

The Avs beat the Stars in five games in back-to-back seasons in 2004 and 2006 (the 2004-05 season was canceled due to a lockout) and Dallas beat Colorado in seven games in back-to-back Western Conference Finals in 1999 and 2000. The Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999.

The two teams have faced off a total of 156 times, dating back to their days as the Quebec Nordiques (Avs) and Minnesota North Stars (Stars), according to Hockey Reference.

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Western Conference Round 2 series:

Game 1: Colorado at Dallas | Tuesday, May 7 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

*if necessary