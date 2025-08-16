Colorado Avalanche release training camp schedule

DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Avalanche made their training camp dates official on Friday, as the team will hit the ice for the start of the 2025-26 season in a little over a month.

Training camp for the Avalanche will officially begin on Sept. 18 and continue through Sept. 20, although the team will hold practices almost every day until the start of the regular season on Oct. 7 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Camp will consist of two groups hitting the ice every day, with one morning and one afternoon session. Colorado's first two preseason games will be on Sunday, Sept. 21, as the Avalanche and Utah Mammoth will hold split-squad games against each other at Magness Arena and Ball Arena.

All training camp practices will be held at Family Sports and are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Avalanche training camp schedule

Thursday, Sept. 18

Group 1 on ice: 9-11 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Group 2 on ice: 9-11 a.m.

Group 1 on ice: Noon- 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Group 1 on ice: 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Group 2 on ice: Noon-2 p.m.

The Gazette's Evan Rawal contributed to this web story.

