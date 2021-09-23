Watch
Colorado Avalanche re-signs Logan O'Connor to a three-year extension

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor jokes with teammates as they take part in drills during an NHL hockey practice Monday, July 20, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 1:04 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 03:04:23-04

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche announce forward Logan O’Connor resigned a three-year extension.

The 25-year old recorded five points in 22 games. O'Connor signed with Colorado as a free agent in 2018 and played in 43 regular-season NHL games. In his first professional season, he led the AHL with 19 goals.

Going on his 4th year as a pro, O'Connor is expected to play a bigger role.

“Logan is a high-energy player who works hard, competes, and brings grit and depth to our lineup,” said General Manager Joe Sakic. " He is a strong skater and penalty killer and has continued to improve his game every year as a professional.”

