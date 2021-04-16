Watch
Colorado Avalanche postpone three games

Jeff Chiu/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 15:49:56-04

DENVER — On Friday, the National Hockey League announced three Colorado Avalanche games will be postponed after a third Avalanche player entered the NHL's COVID Protocols on Friday.

The Avalanche were set to play the Los Angeles Kings on Friday and Sunday.

The Avalanche game against the St. Louis Blues on April 20 is also postponed.

The NHL said pending test results in the next few days could determine if the Avalanche will be able to return to practice next Wednesday, along with a return to game against St. Louis the following day.

