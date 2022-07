Colorado Avalanche announce 2022-2023 schedule

DENVER — It's been 10 days since the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, but we're already looking forward to next season.

The Avs will begin the 2022-2023 regular season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 12. The team will raise their 2022 Stanley Cup championship banner before the game.

The Avs will also take part in the NHL's Global Series. They will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will go live at 10 a.m. on July 18. To purchase tickets, or for more information, click here.

Colorado Avalanche 2022-2023 Regular Season Schedule

All times are MST - Dates and times subject to change

October:



Wed. Oct. 12 vs Chicago Blackhawks 7:30 p.m. Thu. Oct. 13 at Calgary Flames 7:30 p.m. Mon. Oct. 17 at Minnesota Wild 6 p.m. Wed. Oct. 19 vs Winnipeg Jets 6 p.m. Fri. Oct. 21 vs Seattle Kraken 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m. Tue. Oct. 25 at New York Rangers 5 p.m. Fri. Oct. 28 at New Jersey Devils 5 p.m. Sat. Oct. 29 at New York Islanders 5:30 p.m.

November:



Fri. Nov. 4 vs Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland 11 a.m. Sat. Nov. 5 at Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland 11 a.m. Thu. Nov 10 vs Nashville Predators 7 p.m. Sat. Nov. 12 vs Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. Mon. Nov. 14 vs St. Louis Blues 7 p.m. Thu. Nov. 17 at Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. Sat. Nov. 19 at Washington Capitals 5 p.m. Mon. Nov. 21 at Dallas Stars 6:30 p.m. Wed. Nov. 23 vs Vancouver Canucks 8 p.m. Fri. Nov. 25 at Nashville Predators 12 p.m. Sat. Nov. 26 vs Dallas Stars 7 p.m. Tue. Nov. 29 at Winnipeg Jets 6 p.m.

December:



Thu. Dec. 1 at Buffalo Sabres 5 p.m. Sat. Dec 3 at Boston Bruins 5 p.m. Mon. Dec. 5 at Philadelphia Flyers 5 p.m. Wed. Dec. 7 vs Boston Bruins 7 p.m. Fri. Dec. 9 vs New York Rangers 7 p.m. Sun. Dec. 11 at St. Louis Blues 12 p.m. Tue. Dec. 13 vs Philadelphia Flyers 8 p.m. Thu. Dec. 15 vs Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 17 vs Nashville Predators 7 p.m. Mon. Dec. 19 vs New York Islanders 7 p.m. Wed. Dec. 21 vs Montreal Canadiens 6 p.m. Fri. Dec. 23 at Nashville Predators 6 p.m. NHL Holiday Break Tue. Dec. 27 at Arizona Coyotes 7 p.m. Thu. Dec. 29 vs Los Angeles Kings 7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 31 vs Toronto Maple Leafs 5 p.m.

January:



Mon. Jan. 2 vs Las Vegas Golden Knights 7 p.m. Thu. Jan. 5 at Vancouver Canucks 8 p.m. Sat. Jan. 7 at Edmonton Oilers 8 p.m. Tue. Jan. 10 vs Florida Panthers 7 p.m. Thu. Jan. 12 at Chicago Blackhawks 6:30 p.m. Sat. Jan. 14 vs Ottawa Senators 5 p.m. Mon. Jan. 16 vs Detroit Red Wings 1 p.m. Wed. Jan. 18 at Calgary Flames 8 p.m. Fri. Jan 20 at Vancouver Canucks 8 p.m. Sat. Jan. 21 at Seattle Kraken 8 p.m. Tue. Jan. 24 vs Washington Capitals 7 p.m. Thu. Jan. 26 vs Anaheim Ducks 7 p.m. Sat. Jan. 28 vs St. Louis Blues 1 p.m. NHL All-Star Break

February:



Tue. Feb. 7 at Pittsburgh Penguins 5 p.m. Thu. Feb. 9 at Tampa Bay Lightning 5 p.m. Sat. Feb. 11 at Florida Panthers 4 p.m. Tue. Feb. 14 vs Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. Wed. Feb. 15 at Minnesota Wild 7:30 p.m. Sat. Feb. 18 at St. Louis Blues 12 p.m. Sun. Feb. 19 vs Edmonton Oilers 1 p.m. Fri. Feb. 24 at Winnipeg Jets 6 p.m. Sat. Feb. 25 vs Calgary Flames 8 p.m. Mon. Feb. 27 vs Las Vegas Golden Knights 7 p.m.

March:



Wed. March 1 vs New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. Sat. March 4 at Dallas Stars 6 p.m. Sun. March 5 vs Seattle Kraken 7 p.m. Tue. March 7 vs San Jose Sharks 7 p.m. Thu. March 9 vs Los Angeles Kings 7 p.m. Sat. March 11 vs Arizona Coyotes 4 p.m. Mon. March 13 at Montreal Canadiens 5:30 p.m. Wed. March 15 at Toronto Maple Leafs 5 p.m. Thu. March 16 at Ottawa Senators 5 p.m. Sat. March 18 at Detroit Red Wings 11 a.m. Mon. March 20 vs Chicago Blackhawks 7 p.m. Wed. March 22 vs Pittsburgh Penguins 6 p.m. Fri. March 24 vs Arizona Coyotes 7 p.m. Sun. March 26 at Arizona Coyotes 1 p.m. Mon. March 27 at Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. Wed. March 29 vs Minnesota Wild 8 p.m.

April: