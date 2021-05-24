Collier family honored at Cheyenne Mountain Baseball Field

COLORADO SPRINGS- The Cheyenne Mountain baseball team invited Becky and her daughter Emily to throw the first pitch before Cheyenne Mountain took the field against Canon City Saturday.

The morning included a ceremony to remember Josh Collier, a junior varsity player at Cheyenne Mountain, and his father Steve and older brother Mason. Back in October, all three were killed in a fatal car accident on their way to the World Series.

"There are several people out there that have been involved in baseball for a long time, and one of them this morning said once you're in baseball, you're in the baseball family. It's kind of how all of us are. We play baseball all over the community. So, teams have reached out, and players have reached out. Cheyenne Mountain has been pretty incredible putting this together," Becky said.

