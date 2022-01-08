Coffey's hat trick leads Colorado College to rout of Miami University

OXFORD — Colorado College hockey came out with a bang to start 2022.

On Friday night in Oxford, sophomore Tyler Coffey posted a hat trick and Dominic Basse had 36 saves to lead Colorado College to a dominating 5-1 victory over Miami.

It was the second Friday night win for the Tigers this season, and the first win of the new year for CC.

Coffey, who notched his first career multi-goal game, collected CC’s first hat trick in nearly two years, while Danny Weight and Nicklas Andrews each had a pair of assists and the Tigers won their fourth consecutive game in Oxford.

The Tigers exploded for four goals in the second period to put the game out of reach.

“This was a big night for Tyler,” head coach Kris Mayotte said. “He shoots the puck so well and always brings a lot of energy. I thought we got into our game right away. Even though we were down one, we said if we stuck with our game we would be alright. This was a big night for our special teams.”

The two teams battle again on Saturday, Jan. 8, beginning at 3 p.m. (MT) as the Tigers look for the series sweep.