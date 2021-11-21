Watch
Sports

Actions

Class 4A: Palmer Ridge falls to Erie, (28-18)

items.[0].image.alt
Briana Aldridge/ KOAA
Palmer Ridge falls 28-18 to Erie<br/>
Palmer Ridge falls 28-18 to Erie
Posted at 10:13 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 00:13:57-05

MONUMENT — The Palmer Ridge Bears entered Saturday's 4A quarterfinals game against Erie without wide receiver Anthony Costanzo.

The absence of Constanzo seemed like a loss, but it turned the focus to running back Conner Cook, who finished with 24 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Tigers' offense set the tone early, taking a 14-0 lead in the first half. Erie's quarterback, Blake Barnett, showed to be a threat to the Bears' defense as he recorded 99 rushing yards and three rushing scores.

The Bears' offense showed production in the second half, but it wasn't enough to close the gap as the Tigers advanced with the 28-18 win.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards