Cincinnati Bengals lose to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES — The Bengals' historic season came to a heartbreaking end for their fans on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams scored a last-minute touchdown to win 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati is still looking for its first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

The Rams got out to a 13-3 lead after quarterback Matthew Stafford threw touchdowns to Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp, but the Bengals fought back just like they have all postseason.

Running back Joe Mixon threw his first career touchdown to Tee Higgins to bring the Bengals within three, and a Jessie Bates III interception in the end zone ensured the Rams would not add to their lead before halftime.

The Bengals continued to live up to their reputation as a second-half team, scoring on the first play of the second half. Tee Higgins' touchdown did not come without controversy, though. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey begged for pass interference, but no flag was thrown. Video did show Higgins hitting Ramsey's facemask before the catch.

Immediately following the touchdown, Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie intercepted a pass to give Joe Burrow and company excellent field position. Evan McPherson's second field goal of the game gave Cincinnati a 20-13 lead.

Los Angeles was able to march down the field, and multiple penalties on the Bengals defense gave the Rams several chances to take the lead. The Rams went up 23-20 with less than two minutes left in regulation.

Burrow tried to lead a game-winning drive, but Aaron Donald was able to pressure him into an incomplete pass on 4th-and-1.

