CHSAA State Volleyball results - Day 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — Teams from all over Colorado have flocked to the Broadmoor World Arena for the 2021 CHSAA volleyball state championship.

The following are the results from Day 1 of competition for our local Southern Colorado teams:

5A

The defending 5A champions, the Rampart Rams, fell in the first round to legend in 5 sets (23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13). The Rams controlled most of the match, but could never put the Titans away. Rampart now faces a win or go home game against Valor Christian on Friday morning at 8 A.M.

The Pueblo West Cyclones also lost their first round game to Broomfield in 4 sets, 3 to 1. The Cyclones were able to tie the game at a set a piece, but would fall in the final two sets (25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21). Pueblo West will also face elimination against Ralston Valley on Friday morning at 9:30 A.M.

4A

Both the defending 4A champs Palmer Ridge Bears & the top-seeded Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Bears beat Discovery Canyon in 4 sets (25-10, 18-25, 26-24, 25-13). The Thunder will face elimination against Erie on Friday morning at 9:30 A.M., while Palmer Ridge will take on Thompson Valley at 2 P.M.

For Cheyenne Mountain, the beat Holy Family in 4 sets (25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 25-9) and will face Niwot at 3:30 P.M.

3A

Lamar takes the win over Platte Valley 3 to 1 (25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22). Lamar will face No.6 Sterling at 3:30 P.M. Friday.

2A

The Folwer Grizzlies were upset in the first game at state, falling to Wiggins 3 to 1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15), and will face Akron on Friday afternoon in an elimination game. After winning their first-round game against Limon (25-21, 25-18, 25-14), the Rye Thunderbolts fell in the 2nd round to Meeker in 4 sets (16-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18). The Bolts will take on Hoehne in a win or go home game at Friday morning at 11 A.M.