CHSAA State track & field championships wrap up

LAKEWOOD — The 2021 CHSAA track & field state championships wrap up Saturday at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.

Here is a recap of team scores in the different divisions.

Boy's 2A Team Scores

1) Yuma 76

2) Lake County 48.50

3) Limon 43

4) Centauri 42

5) Ouray 39

6) Banning Lewis

Girl's 2A Team Scores

1) Cedaredge 87

2) Banning Lewis Academy 53

3) Holyoke 46

4) Golden View Classical 38

5) Platte Canyon 37

6) Wray 36.50

Boy's 3A Team Scores

1) Resurrection Christian 73

2) Classical Academy 71

3) Frontier Academy 53

4) Alamosa 47

4) Lutheran 47

6) Platte Valley 39

Girl's 3A Team Scores

1) Coal Ridge 111

2) Liberty Common 80

3) Berthoud 63

4) Basalt 56.50

5) Classical Academy 51

6) Eaton 42

Boy's 4A Team Scores

1) Niwot 90

2) Longmont 59

3) Cheyenne Mountain 45.50

4) Roosevelt 45

5) Frederick 34

6) Mesa Ridge 31

Girl's 4A Team Scores

1) Niwot 183

2) Mullen 48

3) Battle Mountain 38

4) Palmer Ridge 35

5) Windsor 33.85

6) Air Academy 29.85