CHSAA State Football Championships announce fan capacity

PUEBLO — On Thursday, Friends of Football (FOF) announced a variance request has been granted for the upcoming CHSAA Spring football championships.

The State approved variance requests for 3,100 fans a game for spring football CHSAA A8, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A to be played at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl on the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus.

Social distancing and masks are required for all spectators.

"Our community always pulls together, and when it comes to youth sports we never say never", said Dan DeRose, FOF President.

Tickets are on sale now at gothunderwolves.com , at the tickets tab is the CHSAA tab. A special Pueblo Pass for all 5 games is $30.00. Individual game tickets are $15.00.

Here is the schedule for the ThunderBowl championship games:

Thursday May 13

8-Man - 7:00pm

Friday May 14 (2 games)

2A Championship - 2:00pm

4A Championship - 7:00pm

Saturday May 15 (2 games)

3A Championship - 2:00pm

5A Championship - 7:00pm

