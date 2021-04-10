CHSAA looks to expand games for all Season D sports

DENVER — On Friday, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced they are looking to expanded game for all Season D sports.

According to CHSAA, an email was sent by CHSAA to member schools late yesterday that read, "“… as the state restrictions are being lifted, the CHSAA is communicating directly with OCR (Office of Civil Rights) to receive a finalized statement on what can be done to provide an across-the-board increase in games, meets, events for all Season D participants. If given the green light to increase opportunities for students participating in Season D, in all spring sports cancelled in 2020, the Commissioner will seek that opportunity."

The release states that CHSAA will look to add, at least, 1 to 2 more games in lieu of last year's canceled season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHSAA did say that the current calendar will not allow for a full season, extended play-off formats or increased qualifiers.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

