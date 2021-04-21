CHSAA girls state volleyball tournament moved to World Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, CHSAA announced that the 2020-21 Colorado high school girls volleyball state championships will now be held at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and have been moved on the calendar to May 12-13.

Originally, the state tournament was supposed to be held at at NORCO Volleyball Facility in Loveland on May 10 & 11th.

The reason for the move was due to fan attendance, as World Arena has the capacity to hold more fans within COVID-19 parameters.

Official attendance numbers and a specific tournament format will be announced at a later date. All competitors, coaches, officials, staff and spectators will be required to comply with local public health guidelines at all times.