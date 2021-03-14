CHSAA announces changes for state basketball tournament

DENVER — Due to the major snow storm hitting Colorado over the weekend, CHSAA has announced changes to the state basketball tournament for next week.

Great Eight games will now be able to be played on Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16 due to travel issues from the storm for some schools.

All Semifinals have been moved to Thursday, March 18. This provides travel time and preparation time for all teams.

The five state championship games at Broadmoor World Arena has also changed.

The five Friday Championship Games (1A Boys & Girls, 4A Boys & Girls, 5A Girls) will be moved to Sunday, March 21, (CHSAA Bylaw 2310.5) with the same game times. Saturday Championship games would remain (2A Boys & Girls, 3A Boys & Girls, 5A Boys) with the same game times.

Currently, Southern Colorado has 8 total teams still alive in the tournament.