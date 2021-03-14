Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

CHSAA announces changes for state basketball tournament

items.[0].image.alt
CHSAA
CHSAA logo
CHSAA Logo
Posted at 5:32 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 22:39:31-04

DENVER — Due to the major snow storm hitting Colorado over the weekend, CHSAA has announced changes to the state basketball tournament for next week.

Great Eight games will now be able to be played on Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16 due to travel issues from the storm for some schools.

All Semifinals have been moved to Thursday, March 18. This provides travel time and preparation time for all teams.

The five state championship games at Broadmoor World Arena has also changed.

The five Friday Championship Games (1A Boys & Girls, 4A Boys & Girls, 5A Girls) will be moved to Sunday, March 21, (CHSAA Bylaw 2310.5) with the same game times. Saturday Championship games would remain (2A Boys & Girls, 3A Boys & Girls, 5A Boys) with the same game times.

Currently, Southern Colorado has 8 total teams still alive in the tournament.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community