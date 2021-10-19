Watch
Sports

Actions

Christian's 'spin cycle' touchdown wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week (Week 8)

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Gadon/KOAA
Christian's 'spin cycle' touchdown wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week (Week 8)<br/>
stangs.jpg
Posted at 10:46 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 00:46:17-04

MANITOU SPRINGS — There were three great choices for the Friday Football Fever: Play of the Night for Week 8. However, one play left our voters in a spin cycle.

With over 2,000 votes, this week's honor goes to Manitou Springs' Tate Christian.

In the Mustangs game last Friday night against Lamar, Christian received a screen pass from Nate Gentzel late in the 2nd quarter. The senior wide out would make 4 defenders miss on the play, with a spin cycle, for the long Manitou Springs touchdown.

The Mustangs could go onto win 34 to 26.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards