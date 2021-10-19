Christian's 'spin cycle' touchdown wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week (Week 8)

MANITOU SPRINGS — There were three great choices for the Friday Football Fever: Play of the Night for Week 8. However, one play left our voters in a spin cycle.

With over 2,000 votes, this week's honor goes to Manitou Springs' Tate Christian.

In the Mustangs game last Friday night against Lamar, Christian received a screen pass from Nate Gentzel late in the 2nd quarter. The senior wide out would make 4 defenders miss on the play, with a spin cycle, for the long Manitou Springs touchdown.

The Mustangs could go onto win 34 to 26.