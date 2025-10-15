Christian Pulisic leaves US friendly against Australia because of apparent hamstring injury

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Christian Pulisic left the United States' 2-1 win over Australia midway through the first half on Tuesday night with what American coach Mauricio Pochettino said appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Pulisic, the top U.S. player, was slowed by a right ankle injury last week and entered Friday's 1-1 draw against Ecuador in the 73rd minute.

Pulisic stumbled to the field when he was tripped by Jason Geria in the 26th minute Tuesday, the second hard challenge he had received. Geria was given a yellow card by referee Kwinsi Williams of Trinidad amd Tobago.

After being examined by an athletic trainer, the 27-year-old attacking winger left the field and was replaced by Diego Luna in the 30th.

“I think he feels something in his hamstring,” Pochettino said. “Tomorrow he will fly to Italy. Tonight we will assess and we'll see. We cannot say nothing at the moment.”

Malik Tillman did not dress because he felt thigh cramp in training Monday,

“Hope that it’s not a big issue," Pochettino said of the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder.

Pochettino pointed out the consecutive home games took place last week in Austin, Texas, where it was 86 degrees at kickoff, and mile-high Colorado, where it was 66 Tuesday and far colder during training Monday.

“It’s a thing that is a massive risk,” the coach said. “I don’t want to say that Christian or Malik, that they feel something because (of the weather) but I think it was really tough for the players to prepare (for) the game and then to play. We are really sad about this situation. ... That can affect your body and everything. ... That is a thing that we need to fix for the future, no, when we come from Europe.”

