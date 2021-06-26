Cheyenne Mountain swim & dive team take 2nd in 4A meet

THORNTON — The Cheyenne Mountain swim & dive team took home 2nd place on Friday in the 4A meet at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.

The Indians finished with a team score of 307 points. The Discovery Canyon swim & dive finished in 4th with a team score of 294.

In the 200 yard medley relay the Cheyenne Mountain team comprised of Max Roslin, Raglad Ward, Shea Carr, & Davis McKellop finished in 3rd, while that Ward, McKellop, Ethan Carr & Xander Taylor won the 200 yard free relay.

For the Thunder, the team of Taylor Wagner, Adam Pannell, Chance Ricca & Andrew McGill took home first place in the 400 yard free.

On the individual side, the Indians Ward came in 2nd in the 50 yard free & 3rd in the 100 yard free. Ethan Carr also came in 2nd in the 100 yard fly.

For Discovery Canyon, Ricca & Wagner finished 1st & 2nd in the 200 yard free, while in the 500 yard free both finished back to back in 2nd and 3rd place as well. In the 1 meter dive, Aiden Coon finished in 2nd, while McGill took home 2nd as well in 100 yard free & 100 yard back.