Cheyenne Mountain punches ticket to 4A state hockey finals

DENVER — Revenge is best served cold and on Thursday afternoon, the Cheyenne Mountain hockey team served there revenge on the ice of Magness Arena in Denver.

After losing to Crested Butte in the CHSAA Frozen Four semifinals last season, the Red-Tailed Hawks were not going to let history repeat itself. Facing No. 4 Steamboat Springs, the No. 1 ranked Hawks rolled past the Sailors, 6-0, scoring three goals in the 2nd and 3rd period.

Sophomore goalie Jeremy Renholm led Cheyenne Mountain to a shutout, his 5th of the season, saving 12 shots on goal.

"I have been waiting for this my whole life," said Renholm. "It's awesome. I'm glad I get to be a part of it and I feel excited, but the jobs not finished."

"Jeremy as a stud right now," added senior forward Noah Bonnett, who added to his goal total for the week (6). "Playoff Jeremy is a whole different beast. We couldn't be happier with his performance. He's carrying the team right now. He knows it, but he's humble. Jeremy is blowing all of our minds and it's crazy."

Five different Red-Tailed Hawks scored against Steamboat Springs, with junior Wyatt Furda being the lone player with two goals.

"I have never won a game at Ball Arena," joked Furda. "I am 0-5, so I think it's time to change that."

Furda and the Hawks will look to win their first state title since 2014 on Tuesday, March 8th against Colorado Academy. Puck drop for the 4A state title game at Ball Arena is set for 5:30 p.m.

