Cheyenne Mountain lacrosse eyes third state title in four years

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday night in Denver will be a big night for the Colorado Springs lacrosse scene.

Two local Southern Colorado teams have advanced to the 4A state title game in the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks & the Air Academy Kadets, marking the first all-Colorado Springs final in CHSAA history.

For Cheyenne Mountain, this is there 4th straight state title appearance (it could of been their 5th if it wasn't for the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown), winning two out of the last three state title games.

"It's special because we lost 12 seniors from last year," explained Cheyenne Mountain senior attacker Mitchell Lewis.

"I was worried every playoff game if this was going to be my last game," added fellow senior Hunter Kolbezen. "But now I can walk into this game knowing I'm going to be leaving in a state championship game."

There is no love lost between these two rivals, as the Hawks beat the Kadets in the regular season at Air Academy.

"The atmosphere is going to be crazy," said junior Wyatt Furda, who leads the Hawks in goals scored. ""t's crazy how two Colorado Springs teams are in it rather than two Denver teams. We love to see that."

The 4A state title game is set to start at 5 p.m. at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium on the campus of Denver University.

