Cheyenne Mountain lacrosse claims 4A state title in comeback fashion

ENGLEWOOD — For the second time in three years, the Cheyenne Mountain boy's lacrosse team has claimed the 4A CHSAA boy's lacrosse state title.

Down 4-2 late in the 2nd half to No. 2 Evergreen, the Indians were able to tie the game at 4, thanks to goals by Wyatt Furda & Kevin Papa.

Then, with 48.3 seconds to go in the game, the sophomore, Furda, was able to send home the game-winning goal, giving Cheyenne Mountain the lead.

The Indians then would be able to run out the rest of the clock run out, pulling off the 5-4 comeback victory to claim the title over the Cougars.

"You think about it every time in your back yard every time you shoot," said Furda, after the game. "It's like, games on the line, you're gonna score, and it just happened to come to me and I scored."

"We'd faced adversity," added Indians head coach Mike Paige. "We had a three-goal deficit against Erie at one point early in the season, and our guys had the tenacity and the will to overcome. They knew it could come down to the last minute, and that's what they did and they prevailed. They played phenomenal. We made some changes, and those changes paid dividends."

This is Cheyenne Mountain high school's second state title win this school year after the wrestling team took home the state wrestling title back in January, their first in school history.