Cheyenne Mountain lacrosse captures 3rd state title in the past four years

DENVER — For the first time in CHSAA history, two Colorado Springs teams competed for the 4A boys' lacrosse state title in the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks & the Air Academy Kadets.

It was the second appearance for the Kadets in the state championship game, while the Hawks have been the title game four straight years in a row, winning two out of the last three trophies.

And once again, Cheyenne Mountain proved why they were one of the best lacrosse programs in the state on Friday night, beating Air Academy in the 4A state title game at DU's Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium, 10 to 5, to capture their 3rd state title in the past four seasons.

"I'm feeling a lot of emotions right now," explained junior attacked Wyatt Furda, who led the Hawks with four goals in the state title game. "My grandpa's here, my whole family is here. It's just a great thing. Two Colorado Springs schools (competing in the state title game), I can't think of a better outcome."

"I'm feeling all sorts of things right now," added junior goalie Matthew Kelleher, who allowed only one goal in the second half of the state title win. "I mean this is my third state title in the last two years. One with lacrosse last year, one with hockey, and then this one. It's just insane how are winning all of these state titles and how this group of guys of us have stayed so tight during this whole thing."

Both Furda & Kelleher both won a state title with the Cheyenne Mountain hockey team a few months ago.

_____

