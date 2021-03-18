Cheyenne Mountain hockey falls in Final Four of the 4A playoffs

LOVELAND — After dominating the Southern Colorado hockey scene for most of the season, the Cheyenne Mountain Indians saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night.

The Indians faced undefeated & No. 1 Crested Butte in the Final Four of the 4A playoffs at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

After taking an early 1-0, the Titans fought back and had a 2-1 lead early into the third period.

That's when Cheyenne Mountain was able to tie the game at 2 a piece.

Penalties proved to be costly for the Indians, as Crested Butte was able to take a 3-2 lead on a power play goal, mid-way through the third period.

The Titans would add another, one an empty net, to advance to the 4A state title game, 4 to 2.

The Indians finished the season with a 6-4 record.