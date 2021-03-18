Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Cheyenne Mountain hockey falls in Final Four of the 4A playoffs

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Gadon/KOAA
The Crested Butte bench celebrates after taking the lead in their Final Four game with Cheyenne Mountain on Wednesday.
Cheyenne Mountain hockey falls in Final Four of the 4A playoffs
Posted at 1:37 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 03:52:10-04

LOVELAND — After dominating the Southern Colorado hockey scene for most of the season, the Cheyenne Mountain Indians saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night.

The Indians faced undefeated & No. 1 Crested Butte in the Final Four of the 4A playoffs at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

After taking an early 1-0, the Titans fought back and had a 2-1 lead early into the third period.

That's when Cheyenne Mountain was able to tie the game at 2 a piece.

Penalties proved to be costly for the Indians, as Crested Butte was able to take a 3-2 lead on a power play goal, mid-way through the third period.

The Titans would add another, one an empty net, to advance to the 4A state title game, 4 to 2.

The Indians finished the season with a 6-4 record.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community