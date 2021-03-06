Menu

Cheyenne Mountain dominate first day of Region 4 wrestling regionals

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Cheyenne Mountain's Nick Grizales celebrates after winning the 126 weight class
Posted at 10:38 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 00:38:08-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, the path to the state wrestling tournament in Pueblo began all over the state of Colorado.

In Colorado Springs, Cheyenne Mountain hosted the Region 4, 4A regionals with team from Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge, Mesa Ridge & Coronado.

The following are the winners from day 1 of competition, which was the lighter weight classes.

106: Mesa Ridge's Mickail Skeldum defeated Denver South's Zach Herrera
113: Mesa Ridge's Frankie Gallegos defeated Lewis-Palmer's Edwin Flores
120: Lewis-Palmer's Isiah Blackmon defeated Cheyenne Mountain's Patrick Ransom
126: Cheyenne Mountain's Nick Grizales defeated Greeley Central's Mateo Luna
132: Cheyenne Mountain's Chase Johnson defeated Lewis-Palmer's Roman Smith
138: Cheyenne Mountain's Grant Kunkel defeated Mesa Ridge's Tucker Trevino
145: Cheyenne Mountain's Raife Manjarrrez defeated Vista Ridge's Solomon Arnds-Volcin

The state wrestling championships begin next Thursday, March 11th, in Pueblo

