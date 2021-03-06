Cheyenne Mountain dominate first day of Region 4 wrestling regionals

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, the path to the state wrestling tournament in Pueblo began all over the state of Colorado.

In Colorado Springs, Cheyenne Mountain hosted the Region 4, 4A regionals with team from Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge, Mesa Ridge & Coronado.

The following are the winners from day 1 of competition, which was the lighter weight classes.

106: Mesa Ridge's Mickail Skeldum defeated Denver South's Zach Herrera

113: Mesa Ridge's Frankie Gallegos defeated Lewis-Palmer's Edwin Flores

120: Lewis-Palmer's Isiah Blackmon defeated Cheyenne Mountain's Patrick Ransom

126: Cheyenne Mountain's Nick Grizales defeated Greeley Central's Mateo Luna

132: Cheyenne Mountain's Chase Johnson defeated Lewis-Palmer's Roman Smith

138: Cheyenne Mountain's Grant Kunkel defeated Mesa Ridge's Tucker Trevino

145: Cheyenne Mountain's Raife Manjarrrez defeated Vista Ridge's Solomon Arnds-Volcin

The state wrestling championships begin next Thursday, March 11th, in Pueblo