Cheyenne Mountain Alum continues to make an impact at the college level

COLORADO SPRINGS — For Javonte Johnson, the journey started at Cheyenne Mountain. The all-time leading scorer for the Red-Tailed Hawks is continuing his success at the University of New Mexico.

"I want to be an energy guy. I want to be the glue guy of the team."

The Colorado Springs native is a super-start in the making. The former 4A boy's basketball player of the year is coming off a solid first year where he appeared in 22 games. After a long year impacted by Covid-19, Johnson ended the season as a starter.

From the stands, the powerful guard makes it look easy on the court. However, the road to becoming a college athlete came with many obstacles. One of those obstacles Johnson works to overcome daily.

"You know I have a speech impediment. So, when I was younger, I was always nervous to talk to people."

A battle off the court made the sophomore even stronger than when his basketball journey began.

"I figured I would be judged and made fun of. But, I had to overcome that, and it's helped mold me as a person."

Coming back to his hometown and playing at Clune Arena has a special meaning.

"It's always a good time being back home. I love being able to play in front of family and friends."

As for his stamp, he left on Cheyenne Mountain High School, he says it remains a part of his basketball journey.

"I try to do all the right things. I always worked hard. Hopefully, I was an image for them to look at."