Watch
Sports

Actions

Chatfield's 14-unanswered second-half points eliminates Pine Creek in 4A semifinals

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Gadon/KOAA
Pine Creek's Zion Hill points to the sky after scoring his first touchdown in the Eagles 28 to 21 loss in the 4A state semifinals
Chatfield's 14-unanswered second-half points eliminates Pine Creek in 4A semifinals
Posted at 10:36 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 00:37:58-05

LAKEWOOD — As the saying goes, it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

That statement could not be more true for the 2021 Pine Creek football team.

The Eagles were unranked to start the high school football season, yet on Saturday, they found themselves in the 4A state semifinal game against Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.

The Eagles had already beaten the Chargers back in September at D20 Stadium, 28 to 22. Entering the game, Todd Miller was 6-2 in state semifinal games, but one of those losses was to Chatfield back in 2016.

Eagles senior quarterback Jojo Roy was available for Saturday's contest but did not start, meaning freshman Cameron Cooper got the nod under center.

Pine Creek started hot with a pair of Zion Hill touchdowns in the 1st half to lead the Chargers at the break, 21 to 14.

But a few costly penalties, a turnover with less than 8 minutes to go in the game, and 14-unanswered second-half points proved to be the difference as the Chargers would eliminate Pine Creek, 28 to 21.

"You know we came from not a lot of respect in a sense of not being ranked," said Miller, after the game. "I know that doesn't mean a lot at the beginning of the season, it's at where you end up. It's about making plays and sometimes our youth showed a little bit in some tough situations. I can't say enough about the fight in these guys. Hats off to Chatfield, they got us and it's a long off-season thinking about this."

Pine Creek finished the season with a 10-3 record.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards