Changes to how CU students experience games at Folsom Field this weekend

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado football fans are hoping for rebound this weekend after a bruising loss in Oregon.

The CU Buffs take on University of Southern California at Folsom Field Saturday at 10 a.m. The Buffs will have their hands full against number 8 USC which rolls into Boulder with the number 1 scoring offense and the number 2 quarterback in college football right now. It will be a packed house to watch the Buffs play the favored-to-win Trojans.

With all the demand to watch the Buffs this year, the university is making some changes that will impact how fans, particularly students, experience the game, including beefing up some components of security.

Here’s what you need to know.

In an email to CU students, the university is doing away with QR codes and starting Saturday will use NFC technology, which is a contactless form of payment similar to Apple Pay.

University of Colorado students will also only be permitted to enter Folsom Field at the southeast entrance due to what CU described as “ongoing behavioral and ticketing fraud issues” in the email to students.

CU students will only be allowed to enter at the southeast entrance. If a student attempts to enter another gate they will be sent over to the southeast entrance. CU said it will open the southeast entrance 30 minutes before other gates to allow students to enter.

“We noticed through the first two games that demand for football tickets has been really astronomical and with so much excitement and passion, it’s really an opportunity to have the massive crowds we see coming to the football game, and be able to manage those crowds, specifically the student section a lot easier.” said Steve Hurlbert, Director of Communications with CU.

Students will also be given a wristband upon entering Folsom Field and all fans in the student section will be required to keep it on for the duration of the game or risk being asked to leave, the university said.

Students ticket holders will only be allowed to sit in the designated student section and CU said it is adding security for games going forward.

