Central's Betts reclassifies; will enroll at Minnesota this fall

PUEBLO — Another Southern Colorado hoops star is headed to the college stage.

On Monday, Pueblo Central's Kadyn Betts announced on Twitter that he will reclassify to the 2022 class and join the Minnesota men's basketball program this fall.

"We are extremely excited to add Kadyn Betts to our 2022-23 Gopher roster," said Gopher men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson in a statement. "Kadyn comes from a great basketball family. I love his high academic background along with his contagious passion and energy for Gopher Basketball. He has a great skill set with an ability to really shoot the basketball. I love his size and versatility he will bring to our wing position and I look forward to developing him both on and off the court."

Betts has been committed to the Gophers at the beginning of July.

"This opportunity presented itself and for me to go out there and play against BIG 10 guys now and working with them and use their BIG 10 facilities to help me play, I thought he was just a no-brainer," said Betts.

The 6-8, 210-pound forward will redshirt his first year on campus in order to adjust to college game.

Originally, the former Wildcat was going to transfer to Huntington Prep in West Virginia for his senior year. Huntington Prep Express is an Elite basketball program located in Huntington, WV, with national championships in 2014 & 2015.

The PrepHoops' 87th recruit in the Class of 2023 led the Wildcats to the 4A state semifinals, while averaging 22.7 points, & 12.3 rebounds per game, this past season.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.