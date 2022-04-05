Watch
Sports

Actions

CC's Yoon to return for 5th season with the Tigers

CC's Yoon to return for 5th season with the Tigers
John Peterson/AP
Colorado College defenseman Bryan Yoon (4) takes a shot against the Western Michigan during an NCAA hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
CC's Yoon to return for 5th season with the Tigers
Posted at 10:48 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 00:48:02-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bryan Yoon is coming back to Colorado College.

On Saturday, Colorado College hockey announced on Twitter that the senior defenseman would return for a 5th season with the Tigers.

"The biggest reason I wanted to stay back was first of all because of the boys," Yoon said. "I think we have something special in there I just think that we were young and then also the coaching staff I got a lot of trust and faith in what they're doing and kind of what they've done in a year. It really doesn't show in our stats and in our wins and losses, but we definitely made a lot of progress and it's all heading in the right direction."

The Parker native was a captain this past season for CC & had a total of 12 points on the season (one goal & 11 assists).

The Tigers finished this past season with a 9-24-3 record.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation