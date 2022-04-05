CC's Yoon to return for 5th season with the Tigers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bryan Yoon is coming back to Colorado College.

On Saturday, Colorado College hockey announced on Twitter that the senior defenseman would return for a 5th season with the Tigers.

"The biggest reason I wanted to stay back was first of all because of the boys," Yoon said. "I think we have something special in there I just think that we were young and then also the coaching staff I got a lot of trust and faith in what they're doing and kind of what they've done in a year. It really doesn't show in our stats and in our wins and losses, but we definitely made a lot of progress and it's all heading in the right direction."

The Parker native was a captain this past season for CC & had a total of 12 points on the season (one goal & 11 assists).

The Tigers finished this past season with a 9-24-3 record.

_____

