Watch
Sports

Actions

CC's Yoon, Hawkinson named Co-Captains ahead of Tigers home opener

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Gadon/KOAA
CC's Yoon, Hawkinson named Co-Captains ahead of Tigers home opener
CC's Yoon, Hawkinson named Co-Captains ahead of Tigers home opener
Posted at 11:46 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 01:46:39-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Seniors Bryan Yoon and Brian Hawkinson will serve as co-captains of the Colorado College hockey team for the 2021-22 season, head coach Kris Mayotte announced today.

"We are proud to announce Bryan Yoon and Brian Hawkinson as co-captains for the upcoming season," Mayotte said. "We have a number of great leaders in our locker room, but Bryan and Brian have stood out in terms of their preparation and commitment to Tiger hockey. They also have earned a tremendous amount of trust from their teammates."

Yoon, a defenseman from Parker, Colo., is the team's active scoring leader with 45 points (5g,40a) in 93 career games. He was selected to the all-College Hockey News Rookie Team and NCHC all-Rookie Team as a freshman after finishing second in the NCHC and third in nation among freshmen with 23 assists. His 26 points (3g,26a) that season were the most by a CC freshman defenseman since Scott Swanson had 48 in 1995-96. Yoon finished second on the team with 16 assists as a sophomore and posted a goal and an assist in 19 games last season.

Hawkinson, meanwhile, appeared in 23 games and notched two goals and one assist last season, his first as a Tiger after spending two years at Miami University. The forward from Centennial, Colo., scored 18 points (3g,15a) in 60 games for the RedHawks, including 16 as a freshman, the second-most by a rookie on the team in '18-19.

Colorado College opens the 2021-22 regular season on Friday, Oct. 8, against St. Lawrence University at the brand new Ed Robson Arena.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards