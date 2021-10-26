CC's Basse named NCHC Goaltender of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — After an upset win on the road against No. 10 Boston College, Colorado College goalie Dom Basse was named the NCHC goaltender of the week on Monday by the conference.

On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks prospect racked up 40 saves, including 29 in the final two periods, as the Tigers upset No. 10 Boston College, 5-3, to give head coach Kris Mayotte his first career victory.

Basse totaled 68 saves on the weekend, which also included a loss to Northeastern on Saturday night, facing 72 shots for a .944 saves percentage. The sophomore compiled a 2.04 goals-against average and earning his first win of the season. On the season, Basse is 1-3-2 with a .923 saves percentage and a 1.99 goals-against average.

This is Basse's first career NCHC Goaltender of the Week award, but second conference weekly honor, earning Rookie of the Week once last season.

The Tigers hope to retain the Pikes Peak Trophy this weekend with a home-and-home series against Air Force. The teams will play at the Cadet Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 29, beginning at 7 p.m., and at Ed Robson Arena on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m.

