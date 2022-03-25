CC Tigers goalie Dominic Basse enters transfer portal

COLORADO SPRINGS — As first reported by Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald, Colorado College goaltender Dominic Basse has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Tigers.

The 6-6 sophomore was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft and posted a 6-15-2 record in the net this season.

Joining Basse in the transfer portal are a pair of senior defenders in Jackson Ross & Hugo Blixt and freshman forward Cooper Fensterstock.

Mayotte to Return to Team USA Bench For World Juniors

Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte will return as an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team, announced today by USA Hockey.

The U.S. National Junior Team will take part in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Aug. 8-19, 2022, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Team USA is seeking its sixth medal in seven years, and first-ever back-to-back gold medals at the event.

The event, originally scheduled for Dec. 26, 2021 - Jan. 5, 2022, was cut short due to COVID-19. Teams will restart the tournament, and players originally eligible for the 2022 December tournament will remain eligible for the August tournament.

Mayotte, who was an assistant coach at Providence College for four years under Team USA head coach Nate Leaman, will help coach the U.S. National Junior Team for the fourth time. He joins Ted Donato and Steve Miller as assistant coaches, while Theresa Feaster will serve as the team's video coach. Mayotte is the first Colorado College head coach to serve on the staff of the U.S. National Junior Team.

"I am honored to once again serve on the USA World Junior Staff, as we pursue back-to-back gold medals," Mayotte said. "I want to thank Nate Leaman and (Team USA General Manager) John Vanbiesbrouck for the special opportunity to serve our country and work with such a great group of players and coaches."

Colorado College signee Kaidan Mbereko was one of three goaltenders on Team USA in December. USA Hockey will host a summer evaluation camp in advance of the 2022 championship.

