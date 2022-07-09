CC Tiger commit Laba selected in 4th round of NHL draft by New York Rangers

Another Colorado College Tiger hockey player will have a chance to be a future NHL player.

On Friday, Noah Laba, an incoming freshman on the Colorado College hockey team, was selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round of the 2022 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

Laba, the 111th overall selection in the draft, spent the last two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League. In 2021-22, he finished sixth on the team with 39 points (15g, 24a) and tied for fifth in goals. Laba scored six goals and added 13 assists during the 2020-21 season with the Stars.

“Obviously growing up playing hockey you dream about getting drafted in the NHL, this is definitely a dream come true,” Laba said. “It was pretty surreal, I didn’t know if I would get drafted at all or where I would go. It was exciting to get the call. I was speechless. The Rangers have a pretty special organization, especially playing at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.”

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound forward from Northville, Mich., is the first Colorado College player to be drafted since Dominic Basse in 2019, and the highest pick since Gustav Olofsson was chosen 46th by the Minnesota Wild in 2013.

“We are excited for Noah and his family,” Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte said. “Noah is obviously a very talented hockey player but he is also an incredibly hard worker and a great person. Rangers fans are going to love this pick in a few years because Noah has all the characteristics that you need when building a championship team.”

Laba is the 86th player associated with Colorado College to be drafted, and the third by the Rangers, joining Jim Warner in 1974 and Joey Crabb in 2002.

