CC Hockey: Still plenty to play for in Gold Pan Trophy series with DU

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is officially rivalry week once again in the Old North End of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado College hockey team will wrap up their 2021-2022 season this weekend with the final installment of the Gold Pan Trophy series against Denver.

The Pioneers already swept the Tigers earlier in the season to keep the cup, but head coach Kris Mayotte still believes there is still plenty to play for.

"We still have to treat this weekend like a playoff series and understand what that means," explained Mayotte, who says he has really enjoyed working with this group of seniors this year. "In a playoff series, the tougher team wins and we have to find a way to be that team."

"Denver games are always fun to play in," added senior Bryan Yoon. "I grew up in Denver, grew up playing there, so it's always a special time for me stepping into that rink. So yeah, definitely ending it on a good note would be good."

CC will host Friday night's game in the final game on the inaugural season at Ed Robson Arena. The two teams will then head to Magness Arena in Denver for Saturday's tilt.

_____

