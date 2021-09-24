CC hockey excited for 'fresh start' with opening of Robson Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS — The college hockey is officially here.

Last week, the Colorado College hockey officially took the ice in their brand on-campus arena & with their brand new head coach, marking the start of the 2021-2022 season.

"Obviously with the new coaching staff and a lot of new players, we got a chance for a fresh start and I think that's what everyone needs," explained Tiger senior defenseman Connor Mayer.

For first-year head coach Kris Mayotte, the transition into the lead role hasn't been anything different than what he has done before.

"It feels comfortable," Mayotte said, with a grin. "I can say that just because it's what I've done as an assistant. I think that's why it's part of why I got this opportunity. It's because I think I've always put in that type of preparation work and so it's good to be back and focusing on hockey and preparing the team to compete."

And speaking on competition, the CC will host an exhibition game with rival Air Force on Oct. 2nd for the first game inside Ed Robson Arena.

"It's hard to put into words," added senior defenseman Bryan Yoon. "It's almost speechless coming in here and you look around and I just got to be one of the best rinks in the country."

As for the first official game inside Robson Arena, the Tigers will host St. Lawrence on Oct. 8th for a two-game series.