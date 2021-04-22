CC hockey announces 2020-2021 NCHC schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Colorado College and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) revealed the 2021-22 conference hockey schedule.

Once again, CC will face one of the most demanding league slates in the country, which includes six games against teams that advanced to last season’s Frozen Four and another four against the two-time defending NCHC regular-season champions.

New head coach Kris Mayotte and the Tigers open league play the weekend of Nov. 5-6 by hosting 2021 NCAA Tournament runner-up St. Cloud State at the brand new Ed Robson Arena.

“We are excited for the opportunity our schedule provides,” Mayotte said. “The NCHC challenges you every weekend to be at your best, and any time a league can send two teams to the Frozen Four it says a lot about its depth and quality. It will be exciting to welcome our NCHC opponents to Robson Arena and create a first-class college hockey experience, starting with St. Cloud State on Nov. 5.”

The Battle for the Gold Pan against in-state rival Denver begins the weekend of Jan. 21-22 and closes the regular season on March 4-5. Locations of those games are yet to be determined.

Once again, all eight league teams will play five teams in both home and away series, while facing the other two teams for just one series.

Following the regular season, the NCHC Tournament begins with the best-of-three quarterfinal series March 11-13, with the top four seeds hosting the bottom four seeds on campus sites. The series winners then advance to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff with the semifinals scheduled for Friday, March 18 and championship game on Saturday, March 19. The Frozen Faceoff champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

CC will release its non-conference schedule, as well as game times and TV schedule, at a later date.

For the full schedule, please click here.