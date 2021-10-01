CC hockey aims to replace offensive production with team first mentality

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is be plenty of 'new' surrounding the Colorado College hockey team this year.

They already have a new coach, some new players, and will now have to replace some major offensive production.

The Tigers lost their three leading point scorers from last season in Grant Cruikshank, Josiah Slavin & Ben Copeland. All three left when former CC head coach Mike Haviland was let go in March.

"We just have to have a team mentality that we're getting pucks there and we're getting men there and as a unit five and we understand what we're trying to do, so we can play fast," explained new Tiget head coach Kris Mayotte.

That team-first mentality is something the players have already bought in to.

"We're just gonna have to have some people step up," said senior defenseman Bryan Yoon. "We're going to have to have some people fill some rolls. It's a hard ask to do, but it's something we got to do.

"It goes a long way in practice when you don't care who scored the goal because we've only had practice," added senior defenseman Connor Mayer. "But really, if we're doing the right thing in general, and that's us just holding each other accountable. And I think it's a new culture being put in place."

CC will play its first game inside the brand new Ed Robson Arena on Saturday when they host rival Air Force in an exhibition game.