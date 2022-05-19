Watch
CC alum Slavin named as finalist for Lady Byng Trophy

Jay LaPrete/AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Posted at 9:26 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 23:26:16-04

The reigning Lady Byng Trophy winner has once again been nominated for the honor.

Colorado College alum and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin was named a finalist for the award on Wednesday that is given 'to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability',

Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor, and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon were also named finalists.

The former Tiger logged the most total (1,858:52) and average (23:32) minutes for a Carolina defense that allowed a League-low 202 goals en route to claiming its first William M. Jennings Trophy in franchise history and second straight division title.

