CC alum Slavin named as finalist for Lady Byng Trophy

The reigning Lady Byng Trophy winner has once again been nominated for the honor.

Colorado College alum and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin was named a finalist for the award on Wednesday that is given 'to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability',

Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor, and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon were also named finalists.

The former Tiger logged the most total (1,858:52) and average (23:32) minutes for a Carolina defense that allowed a League-low 202 goals en route to claiming its first William M. Jennings Trophy in franchise history and second straight division title.

