SEATTLE — A former Colorado College Tiger has a new NHL team.

Earlier this week, Jaden Schwartz agreed to a five-year deal worth $5.5 million per season with the Seattle Kraken.

Schwartz was a first-round draft pick by St. Louis (No. 14 overall) in 2010.

He has played parts of 10 seasons for the Blues, scoring 154 goals with 231 assists in 560 regular-season games.