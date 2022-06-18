CC & Air Force to play in City For Champions Cup at Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another rivarly series between Colorado College & Air Force is set to begin in 2022.

The Colorado College Tigers and Air Force Falcons women's soccer teams will take the field and contend in the inaugural City for Champions Cup at Weidner Field.

The match is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 6:00 pm.

"With the 50th anniversary of Title IX, this is the perfect opportunity to bring three City for Champions venues together for an event that will showcase our two Division I and Mountain West women's collegiate women's soccer programs in the Springs," Lesley Irvine, Colorado College vice president & director of athletics said. "We're excited to provide this platform to our student-athletes and build community. Everything about this points to why Olympic City USA is such a remarkable place and Colorado College is thrilled to lead in this way."

Air Force Academy, Colorado College, Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, and Switchbacks FC have come together in partnership to plan and execute this exciting event, which also serves as the Mountain West's regular-season finale for each team.

Megan Leatham, president & chief executive officer of the Colorado Sports Corporation said, "It has been fun to see this event come to life through great partnerships. Thank you to Air Force Academy, Colorado College, and Switchbacks FC for collaborating with us to make it happen! This game will be a special one."

Participation in women's soccer is reaching new heights and the Colorado College Tigers and Air Force Falcons are two local teams championing that movement. The City for Champions Cup aims to showcase the talent of these young women in the hopes of inspiring other young women and girls to learn and grow the sport of soccer.

"This is the perfect opportunity to partner with the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and bring the City for Champions Cup into Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs for the next two years. What a great venue for our cadet athletes to experience and way to showcase our city's two Division I women's soccer teams competing in the Mountain West Conference," said Air Force director of athletics, Nathan Pine.

President of Switchbacks FC, Nick Ragain, noted, "We began hoping to feature this matchup in 2018 when plans for Weidner Field and Robson Arena began taking shape. Today, the talent and energy from Colorado College, Air Force Academy, and the Sports Corp staff is sure to make this an instant classic Colorado Springs sporting event featuring our top female collegiate athletes. Very exciting."

